Political Tension Mounts as France Faces No-Confidence Vote

French lawmakers are preparing for a pivotal vote on Wednesday that threatens to topple Michel Barnier's fragile government, escalating political turmoil in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Despite heightened tensions and negotiations breaking down between Barnier's coalition and Marine Le Pen's party, the likelihood of a government collapse remains high, with significant implications for France's budget deficit.

As President Emmanuel Macron returns from a state visit to Saudi Arabia, the potential outcome could leave France in a precarious position, affecting investor confidence and the broader European political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)