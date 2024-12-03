Former CPI (M) Leader Faces Dowry Harassment Charges

A former CPI (M) leader, Bipin C Babu, who made a political shift to the BJP, is now embroiled in legal troubles as charges of cruelty, involving dowry harassment, have been filed against him and his mother, according to police sources.

Authorities from the Kareelakulangara police station have registered the case under section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, reflecting allegations of past dowry-related harassment. A resolution was previously mediated by the CPI(M), yet the issue has resurfaced following Babu's transition to the BJP.

The complaint emerged shortly after Babu, a recognized figure in the CPI(M)'s Alappuzha area committee and a district panchayat member, accused the party of deviating from its secular principles. He claimed certain communal influences were now steering the party, prompting his move to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)