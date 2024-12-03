South Korea's Parliament Overrides Martial Law

The South Korean parliament has taken a bold step by voting to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's recently declared martial law.

President Yoon imposed the law late Tuesday, aimed at clamping down on "anti-state" entities amid accusations toward the opposition of North Korean sympathies.

This unexpected decision reflects a significant political rift, with critics recalling authoritarian tactics not seen since the 1980s, drawing condemnation from both opposition parties and members of Yoon's own conservative group.

