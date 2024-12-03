South Korea's Parliament Overrides Martial Law
The South Korean parliament has voted to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. The decision defies the president's attempt to control opposition forces he claims align with North Korea. This move, reminiscent of past authoritarian regimes, faced immediate backlash from various political factions.
The South Korean parliament has taken a bold step by voting to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's recently declared martial law.
President Yoon imposed the law late Tuesday, aimed at clamping down on "anti-state" entities amid accusations toward the opposition of North Korean sympathies.
This unexpected decision reflects a significant political rift, with critics recalling authoritarian tactics not seen since the 1980s, drawing condemnation from both opposition parties and members of Yoon's own conservative group.
