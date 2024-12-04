Left Menu

Korea in Crisis: U.S. Eyes on South Korea's Political Turmoil

The U.S. is closely monitoring the political situation in South Korea with concern after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. The decision faced rejection by South Korean lawmakers, leading to protests. The U.S. hopes for a peaceful resolution and stresses its strong alliance with South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst rising tensions in South Korea, the U.S. has expressed grave concern over the unfolding political events. Following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of martial law, the United States anticipates a peaceful resolution in accordance with the rule of law, as stated by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

Campbell revealed that South Korean lawmakers had swiftly rejected President Yoon's move, sparking protests outside the parliament. Helmeted troops were seen attempting to force entry into the National Assembly, while parliamentary aides resisted using fire extinguishers. The U.S. is maintaining constant communication with South Korean counterparts to navigate the mounting crisis.

The U.S. administration, including President Joe Biden and his national security team, is closely monitoring developments. The White House has noted it was not forewarned of Yoon's decision, further stressing their hope for a peaceful solution and reiterating the steadfast U.S.-South Korea alliance during this uncertain period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

