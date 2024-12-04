Left Menu

Tensions Rise in South Korea: A Democratic Challenge

The British government has expressed deep concern over the political situation in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Lawmakers and protesters are resisting the move, marking the most significant challenge to South Korea's democracy since the 1980s. The UK embassy in Seoul is monitoring events closely.

The British government has voiced its deep concern about the escalating political situation in South Korea, urging a peaceful and lawful resolution. This statement comes in response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, a move that has sparked considerable controversy.

The declaration has prompted lawmakers to reject it through a vote, while protesters have assembled outside the parliament, demonstrating against what they perceive as an assault on democracy. This development represents the most severe test to South Korea's democratic framework since the 1980s.

In response, Catherine West, Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, reassured that the UK embassy in Seoul is actively monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with Korean authorities. She advised UK nationals in South Korea to adhere to the government's travel guidelines as the situation unfolds.

