Crisis Erupts in South Korea as Martial Law Declared

The United States expressed 'grave concern' on Tuesday following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected declaration of martial law. The move, perceived as targeting political opponents, marks the most severe threat to South Korea's democracy since the 1980s.

Yoon's martial law was rapidly rejected by 190 lawmakers, inciting protests outside the National Assembly. The ruling party urged the president to lift the declaration. U.S. officials, including State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, indicated their desire for a peaceful resolution respecting the rule of law.

U.S. officials continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the 'ironclad' alliance with South Korea. Live broadcasts showed troops attempting to storm the National Assembly, met by resistance from parliamentary staff.

