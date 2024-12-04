Left Menu

South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Lifted

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted a martial law declaration following its rejection by parliament. He initially imposed it to curb political activity and media. Lawmakers, including those in Yoon's party, unanimously voted it down in South Korea's significant political crisis, raising international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising twist, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has rescinded a martial law declaration after facing unanimous opposition from lawmakers. Having imposed the decree to suppress political activities and media, Yoon's move sparked widespread protests.

The declaration, viewed as an attempt to counter his opponents, was decisively struck down by a unanimous vote from 190 lawmakers. Even Yoon's party members urged him to retract the decree, highlighting the extent of political backlash it generated.

Internationally, concerns were voiced by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, emphasizing the expectation for resolutions to align with democratic principles. The scenario marks South Korea's most intense political upheaval in decades.

