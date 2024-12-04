South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Lifted

In a surprising twist, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has rescinded a martial law declaration after facing unanimous opposition from lawmakers. Having imposed the decree to suppress political activities and media, Yoon's move sparked widespread protests.

The declaration, viewed as an attempt to counter his opponents, was decisively struck down by a unanimous vote from 190 lawmakers. Even Yoon's party members urged him to retract the decree, highlighting the extent of political backlash it generated.

Internationally, concerns were voiced by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, emphasizing the expectation for resolutions to align with democratic principles. The scenario marks South Korea's most intense political upheaval in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)