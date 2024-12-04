Call for Compassionate Pardons by Rep. Jeffries

Top Democrat in the U.S. House, Hakeem Jeffries, has called on President Joe Biden to extend pardons to working-class Americans following criticism over the pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

Jeffries emphasized President Biden's history of compassion and urged him to consider clemency for nonviolent offenders unjustly prosecuted in federal prisons.

He advocates these pardons during Biden's final weeks in office, focusing on Americans impacted by aggressive legal actions.

