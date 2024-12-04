Left Menu

Call for Compassionate Pardons by Rep. Jeffries

Hakeem Jeffries, a leading Democrat, urged President Biden to pardon nonviolent offenders in federal prisons. After facing backlash for pardoning his son, Jeffries highlights Biden's history of compassion and calls for clemency for working-class Americans affected by unjust prosecutions.

Top Democrat in the U.S. House, Hakeem Jeffries, has called on President Joe Biden to extend pardons to working-class Americans following criticism over the pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

Jeffries emphasized President Biden's history of compassion and urged him to consider clemency for nonviolent offenders unjustly prosecuted in federal prisons.

He advocates these pardons during Biden's final weeks in office, focusing on Americans impacted by aggressive legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

