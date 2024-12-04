Left Menu

Resolution Looms for Mexican GM Corn Trade Dispute

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard anticipates a resolution by December 14 for the ongoing dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The dispute centers on Mexico's restrictions on genetically-modified corn imports. The incoming administration aims to protect native corn varieties while maintaining trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 07:55 IST
Resolution Looms for Mexican GM Corn Trade Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Tuesday that a resolution could be reached by December 14 in the dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. This issue relates to Mexico's import restrictions on genetically-modified (GM) corn.

These restrictions were introduced during former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration, primarily due to health concerns and the potential threat to Mexico's native corn varieties. While Mexico is self-sufficient in white corn, crucial for making tortillas, it imports GM yellow corn from the United States for livestock feed.

The restriction on GM corn imports prompted objections from Washington, claiming a breach of the trade pact. Despite these concerns, President Claudia Sheinbaum, who succeeded Lopez Obrador, aims to uphold protections for the non-GM white corn under the constitution. As discussions continue, Ebrard emphasized the trade deal's significance, calling it the "best deal the region has ever had."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024