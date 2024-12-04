Resolution Looms for Mexican GM Corn Trade Dispute

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Tuesday that a resolution could be reached by December 14 in the dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. This issue relates to Mexico's import restrictions on genetically-modified (GM) corn.

These restrictions were introduced during former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration, primarily due to health concerns and the potential threat to Mexico's native corn varieties. While Mexico is self-sufficient in white corn, crucial for making tortillas, it imports GM yellow corn from the United States for livestock feed.

The restriction on GM corn imports prompted objections from Washington, claiming a breach of the trade pact. Despite these concerns, President Claudia Sheinbaum, who succeeded Lopez Obrador, aims to uphold protections for the non-GM white corn under the constitution. As discussions continue, Ebrard emphasized the trade deal's significance, calling it the "best deal the region has ever had."

(With inputs from agencies.)