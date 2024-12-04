Left Menu

UN's Ruthless Aid Prioritization Amid Global Crises

Tom Fletcher, the new head of the UN humanitarian aid agency, announced a strategic shift towards prioritizing aid in war zones like Gaza, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine. Despite an appeal for $47 billion for 2025, the agency faces fundraising challenges, highlighting the need for focused resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:12 IST
UN's Ruthless Aid Prioritization Amid Global Crises
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The newly appointed head of the UN's humanitarian aid agency pledged a 'ruthless' approach to spending, emphasizing strategic prioritization amidst fundraising challenges for critical zones such as Gaza, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine.

Tom Fletcher, a seasoned British diplomat, noted that the agency will seek less funding in 2025 compared to this year, despite a rising number of crises. The agency's 2025 appeal outlines a $47 billion request to aid 190 million people across 32 countries.

Fletcher acknowledged reduced donor contributions and highlighted difficulties in accessing aid in places like Sudan and Gaza. With only 43% of this year's $50 billion appeal met, he stressed the need to prioritize high-impact areas given financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024