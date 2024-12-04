UN's Ruthless Aid Prioritization Amid Global Crises
Tom Fletcher, the new head of the UN humanitarian aid agency, announced a strategic shift towards prioritizing aid in war zones like Gaza, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine. Despite an appeal for $47 billion for 2025, the agency faces fundraising challenges, highlighting the need for focused resource allocation.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The newly appointed head of the UN's humanitarian aid agency pledged a 'ruthless' approach to spending, emphasizing strategic prioritization amidst fundraising challenges for critical zones such as Gaza, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine.
Tom Fletcher, a seasoned British diplomat, noted that the agency will seek less funding in 2025 compared to this year, despite a rising number of crises. The agency's 2025 appeal outlines a $47 billion request to aid 190 million people across 32 countries.
Fletcher acknowledged reduced donor contributions and highlighted difficulties in accessing aid in places like Sudan and Gaza. With only 43% of this year's $50 billion appeal met, he stressed the need to prioritize high-impact areas given financial constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Barney Afako Visits African Union to Support South Sudan’s Transitional Justice Progress
Hamas Takes Aim at Looters Amid Gaza Crisis
Urgent Humanitarian Corridors Proposed for War-Torn Sudan
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Israel Address Concerns Over Civilian Harm in Gaza Conflict
U.S. and Israel to Address Civilian Harm in Gaza Conflict