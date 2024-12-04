UN's Ruthless Aid Prioritization Amid Global Crises

The newly appointed head of the UN's humanitarian aid agency pledged a 'ruthless' approach to spending, emphasizing strategic prioritization amidst fundraising challenges for critical zones such as Gaza, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine.

Tom Fletcher, a seasoned British diplomat, noted that the agency will seek less funding in 2025 compared to this year, despite a rising number of crises. The agency's 2025 appeal outlines a $47 billion request to aid 190 million people across 32 countries.

Fletcher acknowledged reduced donor contributions and highlighted difficulties in accessing aid in places like Sudan and Gaza. With only 43% of this year's $50 billion appeal met, he stressed the need to prioritize high-impact areas given financial constraints.

