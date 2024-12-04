Rahul Gandhi's Stand-off at Ghazipur: A Constitutional Clash

In a dramatic turn of events at the Ghazipur border, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced a blockade as he attempted to proceed to Sambhal. This move sparked a heated debate over the limits of constitutional rights.

Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior Congress leaders, Gandhi criticized the heavy police presence and barricades as a hindrance to democratic principles. He expressed his readiness to visit Sambhal, either alone or with police escort, but was continually turned away.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high following a controversial mosque survey that led to violence. With prohibitory orders extended until December 31, officials justified stopping Gandhi's visit for security reasons, a decision he claims undermines his role and rights as Leader of Opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)