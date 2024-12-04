Rahul Gandhi's Stand-off at Ghazipur: A Constitutional Clash
Rahul Gandhi, India's Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, faced police barricades at Ghazipur while attempting to visit Sambhal. Despite offering to go with police, his access was denied. Gandhi declared this action an infringement on his constitutional rights and vowed to continue fighting for justice.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at the Ghazipur border, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced a blockade as he attempted to proceed to Sambhal. This move sparked a heated debate over the limits of constitutional rights.
Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior Congress leaders, Gandhi criticized the heavy police presence and barricades as a hindrance to democratic principles. He expressed his readiness to visit Sambhal, either alone or with police escort, but was continually turned away.
Tensions in Sambhal have been high following a controversial mosque survey that led to violence. With prohibitory orders extended until December 31, officials justified stopping Gandhi's visit for security reasons, a decision he claims undermines his role and rights as Leader of Opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
