South Korea's Political Storm: The Reversal of Martial Law
A bill has been submitted in South Korea to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following the controversial declaration and subsequent reversal of martial law. The political crisis has caused volatility in financial markets, with further protests expected. The National Assembly quickly moved to overturn martial law, illustrating deep political divisions.
In a dramatic sequence of events, South Korean lawmakers submitted a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his unexpected declaration of martial law. The move, which was quickly reversed, has sparked a political crisis in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The opposition, led by the Democratic Party, has demanded Yoon's resignation or impeachment. Amidst political tensions, markets have experienced volatility, with the South Korean stock index dropping 1.3%, and the won nearing a two-year low.
Yoon's decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, yet he maintains that the declaration was within constitutional bounds. The backlash underscores internal conflicts within his ruling party, adding to the country's already turbulent political landscape.
