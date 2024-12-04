Left Menu

Gaza Strife: Four Children Among Five Dead in Latest Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza killed five, including four children. The attack occurred near shelters in Nuseirat refugee camp. Meanwhile, tension remains between Israel and Hezbollah despite a ceasefire. Gaza's war, ignited by a Hamas-led incursion into Israel, has resulted in massive civilian casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least five individuals, notably including four children, according to Palestinian medics.

Awda Hospital confirmed receiving the bodies, stating the victims were near shelters in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. The strike injured 15 others, mostly minors. Israeli military offered no immediate comment.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah remains despite renewed Israeli strikes on Tuesday, which resulted in a shepherd's death. In parallel, Gaza's ongoing conflict following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, has devastated the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

