Gaza Strife: Four Children Among Five Dead in Latest Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least five individuals, notably including four children, according to Palestinian medics.

Awda Hospital confirmed receiving the bodies, stating the victims were near shelters in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. The strike injured 15 others, mostly minors. Israeli military offered no immediate comment.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah remains despite renewed Israeli strikes on Tuesday, which resulted in a shepherd's death. In parallel, Gaza's ongoing conflict following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, has devastated the region.

