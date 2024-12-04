Devendra Fadnavis Set to Return as Maharashtra CM Amidst Historic BJP Victory

Devendra Fadnavis has been elected the leader of Maharashtra's BJP Legislative Party, with confirmation of his imminent return as Chief Minister. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari announced to ANI that Fadnavis is set to take the oath of office soon, underscoring the party's faith in his leadership during past election battles.

Union Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony will occur on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, where Fadnavis and two Deputy Chief Ministers will assume their roles. Discussions continue to finalize the remaining cabinet positions with allies in the Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

All alliance leaders are scheduled to meet the Governor this afternoon. Rupani assured that the coalition remains unified and content, reflecting on a smooth power-sharing arrangement. The BJP, winning 132 seats, strengthened its political footing, while its partners, Shiv Sena, and NCP made substantial gains in the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)