Political Tensions Surge after Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Opposition leaders condemned an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, highlighting the deteriorating law situation in Punjab. The attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, missed his target and was overpowered. SAD demands the Chief Minister's resignation, while others call for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:45 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has triggered a wave of condemnation from opposition parties who argue it reflects a breakdown of law and order in Punjab.

The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at Badal while he was performing his duties as a religious volunteer. Fortunately, the attempt failed as Chaura was quickly subdued by security personnel. In light of the attack, the Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister, with calls for a comprehensive investigation into the motivations behind the plot.

Political figures across the spectrum, including BJP's Sunil Jakhar and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, have voiced grave concerns about the safety and stability of Punjab. The incident reignites fears of unrest reminiscent of the state's turbulent past and emphasizes the urgency of implementing effective security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

