Punjab's Political Tensions Soar: Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal Sparks Controversy

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. The main accused, Narain Singh Chaura, was arrested immediately. Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the state government for security lapses and questioned why Chaura wasn't apprehended earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:04 IST
Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has strongly condemned the assault on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, which took place at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Cheema expressed gratitude towards the Punjab Police for their swift action in arresting the main accused, Narain Singh Chaura, assuring further investigations to charge anyone else involved.

The incident unfolded during the morning hours while Badal was engaged in penance at the Golden Temple as part of a religious punishment termed 'tankaiah.' Despite the assailant opening fire, Badal emerged unscathed as the bullet merely struck a wall. Badal was present at the temple for performing 'sewadar' duties, following directives from Sri Akal Takht Sahib for the political missteps attributed to the SAD government during their 2007-2017 tenure.

Simultaneously, Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the deteriorating law and order in Punjab. He expressed discontent with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for alleged security failures, particularly after reports surfaced that Chaura had conducted prior surveillance of the temple premises. Majithia demanded answers on why preventive arrest measures were not taken, highlighting potential oversights in police deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

