Germany's Defence Overhaul: A Turn in Strategic Defense Policy

The German government has approved a new strategy to enhance its defence industry, aiming to boost capacity and accelerate weapons production in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This plan includes a significant financial injection and potential government stakes in defence firms to ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:12 IST
The German government approved a strategic overhaul of its defence industry, focusing on expanding production and increasing capabilities, amid the ongoing security concerns posed by the war in Ukraine.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck revealed that the new strategy targets key technologies within Germany in response to current threats. They are set to discuss the details with the nation's defence industry leaders, although no final decisions are expected immediately.

This policy shift, termed a 'Zeitenwende,' follows a commitment to reform the German military and includes a €100 billion fund designed to modernize the Bundeswehr. With an approaching election, potential future Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for further increasing defence expenditures.

