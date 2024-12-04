Germany's Defence Overhaul: A Turn in Strategic Defense Policy

The German government approved a strategic overhaul of its defence industry, focusing on expanding production and increasing capabilities, amid the ongoing security concerns posed by the war in Ukraine.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck revealed that the new strategy targets key technologies within Germany in response to current threats. They are set to discuss the details with the nation's defence industry leaders, although no final decisions are expected immediately.

This policy shift, termed a 'Zeitenwende,' follows a commitment to reform the German military and includes a €100 billion fund designed to modernize the Bundeswehr. With an approaching election, potential future Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for further increasing defence expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)