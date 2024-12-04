In a significant move aimed at strengthening Sino-American relations, China has extended an invitation to U.S. financial institutions to deepen their involvement in the nation's economy. The gesture was announced by China's Vice Premier, He Lifeng, during discussions with Goldman Sachs President John Waldron, according to Xinhua.

He Lifeng emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation, highlighting that both financial entities and long-term capital have a crucial role to play in fostering better bilateral ties. This invitation extends warmth towards entities like Goldman Sachs, which is poised to further engage in the Chinese market.

The meeting underscores the Chinese administration's strategic interest in facilitating robust economic exchanges with the United States, aiming for mutually beneficial outcomes in the financial sector. These developments come at a time when geopolitical dynamics require prudent navigation of international economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)