Foiled Attack Sparks Political Firestorm at Golden Temple

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Golden Temple as Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by a former Khalistani terrorist. The suspected shooter, Narain Singh Chaura, failed in his attempt as alert policemen at the scene overpowered him immediately.

The attack on Badal, who was performing religious penance, sent shockwaves across Punjab's political landscape. The incident has incited criticisms over the state's law and order situation. Opposition parties have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging a governance breakdown.

Swift police action prevented a potentially fatal incident, prompting praise for the officers involved. As investigations continue, the episode underscores tensions in the region and raises questions about security measures and political stability in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)