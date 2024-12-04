Controversy Stirred After Attack on SAD Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal
The BJP criticizes the Mann government in Punjab following an attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. A former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal but was apprehended by a policeman. The BJP claims the incident reflects deteriorating law and order under the AAP government.
On Wednesday, the BJP strongly criticized the Mann-led government in Punjab after an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging a decline in law and order since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took office.
A former terrorist attempted to shoot Badal at close range while he was serving as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple. The attack, captured by media cameras, was foiled by a plainclothes officer who quickly overpowered the assailant.
BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, condemned the assassination attempt as a failure of Punjab's law enforcement under AAP, citing interference in police operations and increased gang activity under the current government.
