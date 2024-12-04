Left Menu

Trump's Security Agenda: Targeting Middle East Tensions

President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, is set to meet Israeli Minister Ron Dermer to discuss Gaza hostage negotiations and the Iranian threat. With Trump's inauguration approaching, his administration signals a tough stance on Middle East conflicts, including those involving Israel and Hamas.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, is scheduled to meet with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. The two officials are expected to address important topics, including a ceasefire in Gaza and handling the Iranian threat, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of Trump's strong statements against those holding hostages in Gaza. On social media, Trump declared that there would be severe consequences if hostages were not released by his inauguration. His firm stance has been praised by Israeli leaders, though reactions in Gaza remain wary.

Hamas-led fighters have been in conflict with Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, leading to casualties and hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated that efforts to eradicate Hamas will continue. The upcoming administration is also anticipated to adopt a stringent approach towards Iran.

