Left Menu

Tug of War for Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra's Political Theatre

Newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs urge party president Eknath Shinde to assume the position of deputy chief minister in Maharashtra's new government. Despite his reluctance, the party insists on his leadership role alongside BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, amid speculations of internal frictions within the Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:57 IST
Tug of War for Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra's Political Theatre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected Shiv Sena MLAs have called upon party president Eknath Shinde to step into the role of deputy chief minister in Maharashtra's forthcoming government, led by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Despite the Shiv Sena's significant 57-seat win, Shinde, having served as chief minister for over two years, is hesitant to reprise a deputy role. However, consistent pleas from MLAs and MPs assert that his leadership is imperative for the party.

On Thursday, Fadnavis will take the oath as chief minister, with two deputy CMs, including NCP's Ajit Pawar. While there remains uncertainty over Shinde's acceptance of the deputy CM post, party hopes persist amid murmurs of internal tensions within the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024