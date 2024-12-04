Tug of War for Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra's Political Theatre

Newly elected Shiv Sena MLAs have called upon party president Eknath Shinde to step into the role of deputy chief minister in Maharashtra's forthcoming government, led by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Despite the Shiv Sena's significant 57-seat win, Shinde, having served as chief minister for over two years, is hesitant to reprise a deputy role. However, consistent pleas from MLAs and MPs assert that his leadership is imperative for the party.

On Thursday, Fadnavis will take the oath as chief minister, with two deputy CMs, including NCP's Ajit Pawar. While there remains uncertainty over Shinde's acceptance of the deputy CM post, party hopes persist amid murmurs of internal tensions within the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)