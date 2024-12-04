Calin Georgescu: The Unexpected Rise of a Far-Right Populist

Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist candidate, has shocked Romania's political landscape by leading in the initial round of the presidential elections. Despite his outsider status, his Romania-first policies have captivated voters. He is set to face Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in the final vote.

Georgescu's platform focuses on national sovereignty, aiming for self-sufficiency in energy, food, and water. He also plans to tackle poverty and organized crime. His controversial views, including admiration for Vladimir Putin and skepticism towards NATO, have raised concerns among Western allies.

Social media has played a significant role in boosting Georgescu's popularity, with his TikTok account attracting significant attention. Critics suggest this may impact democratic processes. As the election approaches, Georgescu's possible presidency has the potential to alter Romania's stance within international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)