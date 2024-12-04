Political Tension Escalates: Leaders Barred from Violence-Hit Sambhal
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, criticize the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to stop them from visiting violence-hit Sambhal. They argue the action infringes on their rights and reflects poorly on governance, demanding accountability for incidents leading to unrest.
- Country:
- India
In a growing political backlash, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial move to prevent opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, from visiting the strife-torn region of Sambhal. Singh accused authorities of instigating a 'dictatorship' by barring political figures from meeting bereaved families affected by recent violence.
Earlier today, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were halted at the Ghazipur border while attempting to reach Sambhal. Despite offering to travel under police supervision, they were compelled to return to Delhi. Rahul Gandhi decried the denial as an infringement on his constitutional rights as an opposition leader, asserting that such actions betray the vision of 'New India' and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav also voiced strong criticism of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh administration, blaming it for 'administrative failure' in managing unrest. Yadav suggested that the real targets of restriction should have been those inciting violence. He called for strict legal actions against the officials responsible for the disturbances, as he addressed the issue robustly in the Lok Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom
NCP Scapegoats BJP in Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Election Battle
Uttarakhand CM Confident of BJP Win in Kedarnath, Cites Mega Development
Tensions Rise in Vadodara After Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed to Death
Electoral Clash in Jharkhand: BJP vs. INDI Alliance in Second Poll Phase