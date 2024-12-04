Left Menu

Political Tension Escalates: Leaders Barred from Violence-Hit Sambhal

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, criticize the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to stop them from visiting violence-hit Sambhal. They argue the action infringes on their rights and reflects poorly on governance, demanding accountability for incidents leading to unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:37 IST
Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a growing political backlash, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial move to prevent opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, from visiting the strife-torn region of Sambhal. Singh accused authorities of instigating a 'dictatorship' by barring political figures from meeting bereaved families affected by recent violence.

Earlier today, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were halted at the Ghazipur border while attempting to reach Sambhal. Despite offering to travel under police supervision, they were compelled to return to Delhi. Rahul Gandhi decried the denial as an infringement on his constitutional rights as an opposition leader, asserting that such actions betray the vision of 'New India' and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav also voiced strong criticism of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh administration, blaming it for 'administrative failure' in managing unrest. Yadav suggested that the real targets of restriction should have been those inciting violence. He called for strict legal actions against the officials responsible for the disturbances, as he addressed the issue robustly in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

