Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeachment Status Uncertain

South Korea's parliament introduced a motion on Thursday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following an attempted imposition of martial law, creating significant uncertainty around the process.

The vote on the impeachment bill could occur as early as Friday. However, Yoon's ruling People Power Party has committed to opposing it. The opposition Democratic Party holds a majority in parliament but requires the backing of at least eight members of Yoon's party for the impeachment to pass. Should the motion proceed and be upheld by the constitutional court, Yoon would be the second president impeached since Park Geun-hye's removal in 2017 due to an influence-peddling scandal.

The martial law declaration on Tuesday aimed to curtail political activities and media expression, leading to a split within Yoon's government. The decision was resisted by parliament and met with public protest, featuring candlelit vigils calling for Yoon's resignation. If the bill garners the necessary two-thirds majority, the process could culminate in up to 180 days with the potential for interim leadership by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. A new election could be prompted should Yoon be ousted.

(With inputs from agencies.)