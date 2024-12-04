Political Clash: Kejriwal and BJP Trade Blows over Drug Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his drug abuse statements. Trivedi, citing data, claimed that drugs worth Rs 28,000 crore have been seized under BJP's tenure, a stark contrast to the Rs 768 crore seized during the Congress-led UPA's rule, an INDIA bloc ally.

Trivedi accused Kejriwal of diverting attention from AAP's shortcomings, including a recent attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal in Punjab, a state under AAP governance. He argued that Kejriwal's remarks were a smokescreen for ignoring grave allegations against his party, questioning his integrity in handling law and order.

Kejriwal fired back in the Delhi Assembly, condemning the attack on Badal and criticizing BJP for questioning Punjab's law and order while neglecting Delhi's issues. Emphasizing the rise of drug trafficking from Gujarat, Kejriwal held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for tackling the drug menace, spotlighting Gujarat as a significant source of narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)