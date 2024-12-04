Telangana Assembly Session Set to Stir Political Waves
The Telangana Legislative Assembly winter session begins on December 9. The assembly will witness heated discussions as Congress, BJP, and BRS exchange criticisms over crop loan waivers, Musi river rejuvenation, and farmer welfare. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has summoned the meeting, which gains significance amid political tensions.
The Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence its winter session on December 9, marking a period of anticipated political contention. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma called the assembly to meet at 10.30 AM, as confirmed by official sources on Wednesday night.
This session holds particular significance as it comes amidst recent political exchanges between ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS regarding crop loan waivers, the rejuvenation of the Musi river, and farmer welfare schemes.
In a recent development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending assembly sessions regularly since the Congress government took power. Reddy emphasized the government's openness to constructive suggestions from the former Chief Minister, urging Rao to engage in legislative debates.
