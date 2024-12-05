Colombian Corruption Scandal: Finance Minister Expected to Resign

In the midst of an escalating corruption scandal, Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated on Wednesday that he expects Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla to resign. Despite Petro's belief in Bonilla's innocence, the political climate surrounding the issue has become increasingly tense.

The scandal centers on alleged misdirection of funds from Colombia's national disaster management agency. Two former UNGRD officials were accused of dubious purchases of water tankers worth $10.5 million, intended for La Guajira province, sparking widespread investigation.

Among those implicated is Luis Fernando Velasco, a former Interior Minister, who has been summoned by the Supreme Court. Accusations suggest large sums were paid to push governmental reforms through Congress, although implicated lawmakers deny the claims. If Bonilla resigns, he will be the second finance minister to do so under Petro's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)