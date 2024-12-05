Left Menu

Colombian Corruption Scandal: Finance Minister Expected to Resign

Colombian President Gustavo Petro anticipates the resignation of Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla amid a corruption scandal involving national disaster management funds. Although Petro believes Bonilla is innocent, pressure mounts, tied to allegations against other officials, including former Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco.

Colombian Corruption Scandal: Finance Minister Expected to Resign
In the midst of an escalating corruption scandal, Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated on Wednesday that he expects Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla to resign. Despite Petro's belief in Bonilla's innocence, the political climate surrounding the issue has become increasingly tense.

The scandal centers on alleged misdirection of funds from Colombia's national disaster management agency. Two former UNGRD officials were accused of dubious purchases of water tankers worth $10.5 million, intended for La Guajira province, sparking widespread investigation.

Among those implicated is Luis Fernando Velasco, a former Interior Minister, who has been summoned by the Supreme Court. Accusations suggest large sums were paid to push governmental reforms through Congress, although implicated lawmakers deny the claims. If Bonilla resigns, he will be the second finance minister to do so under Petro's administration.

