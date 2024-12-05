Left Menu

Trump Seeks Dismissal of Georgia Election Case

Donald Trump has requested a Georgia court to dismiss the criminal case against him concerning the 2020 election results. His legal team argues that continued prosecution could violate constitutional rights and hinder his ability to govern, as he plans to return to the White House soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:45 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has petitioned a Georgia Appeals Court to terminate the criminal case accusing him of attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Trump's legal team contends that ongoing legal proceedings violate the Constitution as he prepares for his second term.

The lawyers argue that the case, prosecuted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, should be dismissed entirely due to its political motivation. They cite the Justice Department's policy of not prosecuting a sitting president, referencing dropped cases and postponed sentencing elsewhere.

Trump and 14 others are charged with racketeering in Georgia. His legal team highlights potential biases in the case and appeals to disqualify Willis from prosecution. The court has postponed oral arguments, leaving the case paused amid ongoing appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

