South Korea's Political Storm: Impeachment Motion Against President Yoon

South Korea's parliament is facing a political crisis after introducing a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The attempt to enforce martial law has stirred chaos in Seoul, prompting calls for suspension and division among party members.

The People Power Party, Yoon's ruling party, remains divided as the Democratic Party, with a parliamentary majority, aims to gain critical support for the motion. Opposition is mounting against Yoon's actions, deemed unconstitutional by many legislators and drawing international criticism.

Globally, attention is on South Korea as its political and economic stability wavers. The impeachment motion underscores high political tensions, with potential repercussions on financial markets, foreign policy, and national governance, if Yoon's powers are suspended or revoked.

