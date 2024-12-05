Jharkhand's New Council Sworn In Amidst Alliance Anticipation
The Jharkhand council of ministers, led by CM Hemant Soren, will be sworn in by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The ceremony will begin with Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi taking the oath. Speculation surrounds ministerial appointments, with Congress and RJD eyeing significant roles in the cabinet.
The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand is set for the swearing-in of its council of ministers, scheduled for Thursday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will oversee the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, bolstered by Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi's prior oath-taking.
Marandi's appointment follows his proficiency as a senior JMM MLA, having taken his oath as Protem Speaker after Soren's induction as Chief Minister on November 28. The anticipation is heightened as Congress leader Rajesh Thakur disclosed the finalization of ministerial candidates, awaiting dispatch to the governor.
Speculation is rife about the Congressional and RJD representation within the council. Congress expects four berths, with MLAs Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey Singh, Radhakrishna Kishore, and Shilpy Neha Tirkey tipped as frontrunners. Additionally, RJD, having performed notably in the assembly elections, anticipates one ministerial seat.

