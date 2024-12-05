Left Menu

Jharkhand's New Council Sworn In Amidst Alliance Anticipation

The Jharkhand council of ministers, led by CM Hemant Soren, will be sworn in by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The ceremony will begin with Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi taking the oath. Speculation surrounds ministerial appointments, with Congress and RJD eyeing significant roles in the cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:55 IST
Jharkhand's New Council Sworn In Amidst Alliance Anticipation
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand is set for the swearing-in of its council of ministers, scheduled for Thursday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will oversee the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, bolstered by Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi's prior oath-taking.

Marandi's appointment follows his proficiency as a senior JMM MLA, having taken his oath as Protem Speaker after Soren's induction as Chief Minister on November 28. The anticipation is heightened as Congress leader Rajesh Thakur disclosed the finalization of ministerial candidates, awaiting dispatch to the governor.

Speculation is rife about the Congressional and RJD representation within the council. Congress expects four berths, with MLAs Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey Singh, Radhakrishna Kishore, and Shilpy Neha Tirkey tipped as frontrunners. Additionally, RJD, having performed notably in the assembly elections, anticipates one ministerial seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024