Delhi Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta Criticizes AAP Government on Law and Order Issues

In a heated assembly session, Delhi's Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, unleashed a potent critique on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging it abets criminal activities and neglects Delhi's pressing challenges. Gupta accused the government of shielding Rohingyas and drug traders, escalating crime in the city.

Gupta further slammed the government for silencing the opposition and evading discussions on significant issues like air pollution, education, and infrastructure. He claimed the administration prioritizes self-promotion, evidenced by its refusal to engage in meaningful debates, prompting BJP legislators to boycott the session in protest.

Highlighting severe air pollution and unemployment due to GRAP-IV, Gupta accused the AAP of failing to address these crises. He vowed relentless pursuit of accountability from the government on matters like corruption and public welfare, pledging to continue raising vital issues despite disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)