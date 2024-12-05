Left Menu

Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM Amid Grand Ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, marking his third term in the top post. The ceremony at Azad Maidan will see participation from prominent leaders, ending the suspense with the Shi Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar being appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers.

In a significant political development, Devendra Fadnavis will assume office as Maharashtra's Chief Minister today. The BJP leader's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders.

The Mahayuti alliance, a coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, secured a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, capturing 235 out of 288 seats. This victory marked a pivotal moment for the BJP, which emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by ally Shiv Sena with 57 seats.

Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and NCP's Ajit Pawar will take on the roles of Deputy Chief Ministers in Fadnavis's cabinet. After his election as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party, Fadnavis, alongside Shinde and Pawar, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the government, drawing curtains on the suspense around the top post.

