Political Turmoil in France: A Historic Crisis

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign following a vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers, marking France's second major political crisis in six months. Barnier's swift resignation stems from tensions over an unpopular budget. This turmoil weakens President Macron ahead of a pivotal period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:32 IST
Michel Barnier

In a dramatic turn of events, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is poised to step down this Friday. This resignation comes after a coalition of far-right and leftist lawmakers ousted him, pushing France into its second political crisis within a mere six months.

Barnier, recognized for his role as the European Union's Brexit negotiator, will become the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. His administration faced backlash for enforcing a contentious budget through a fragmented parliament without a formal vote, aiming for 60 billion euros in deficit reduction.

President Emmanuel Macron's political standing is notably weakened as Barnier resigns amid calls for his own resignation. The absence of a stable government and an impending 2025 budget poses significant risks, not just for France but for a European Union already facing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

