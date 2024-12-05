Political Turmoil in France: A Historic Crisis

In a dramatic turn of events, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is poised to step down this Friday. This resignation comes after a coalition of far-right and leftist lawmakers ousted him, pushing France into its second political crisis within a mere six months.

Barnier, recognized for his role as the European Union's Brexit negotiator, will become the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. His administration faced backlash for enforcing a contentious budget through a fragmented parliament without a formal vote, aiming for 60 billion euros in deficit reduction.

President Emmanuel Macron's political standing is notably weakened as Barnier resigns amid calls for his own resignation. The absence of a stable government and an impending 2025 budget poses significant risks, not just for France but for a European Union already facing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)