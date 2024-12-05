Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Proposed GST Hike

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government for allegedly planning to hike GST rates. He claims that the proposed tax alterations contradict the 'one country, one tax' promise, aiming to increase corruption rather than revenue. The GoM on GST rate rationalization is yet to submit its recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:02 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has heavily criticized the BJP government amid reports of proposed GST hikes, accusing them of fostering corruption instead of boosting revenue.

In a social media post, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister derided the BJP's 'one country, one tax' pledge, labeling it a 'rhetorical lie.' He pointed out the inconsistency in creating new tax slabs and suggested that this move is part of a scheme to pressure shopkeepers and businessmen for illicit gains.

The row emerged following indications that the GoM on GST rate rationalization advised increasing taxes on sin goods to 35%. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes clarified the GoM has yet to finalize any recommendations to the GST Council. Yadav argued that higher tax rates historically lead to more evasion, ultimately burdening the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

