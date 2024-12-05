South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment and Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's political landscape is in disarray following President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden imposition of martial law, which lasted only six hours. The swift declaration and retraction of martial law led to waves of political backlash and heightened tensions within the National Assembly.

Opposition parties have moved to impeach President Yoon, accusing him of initiating a self-coup by deploying military troops in Seoul and attempting to silence political opposition. Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun has also stepped down, taking responsibility for the situation, while a parliamentary hearing scrutinizes the decision-making process behind martial law's brief implementation.

The political fallout continues as South Korea's ruling and opposition parties grapple with internal factions. As memories of the 2016 political turmoil resurface, both sides are wary of repeating past mistakes as they navigate this current crisis.

