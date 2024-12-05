Left Menu

Veteran Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Steps Back from Politics

Ram Niwas Goel, a senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party and Speaker of Delhi Assembly, has retired from electoral politics citing old age. He expressed gratitude for his decade of service and intends to continue supporting the party in non-electoral roles.

Ram Niwas Goel, the outgoing Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and a dedicated member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has announced his retirement from electoral politics, attributing the decision to his advancing age.

This marks the end of an era for the 76-year-old political stalwart who represented Shahdara constituency and served as Speaker since 2015 with distinction.

While Goel steps away from electoral races, he reassured party leader Arvind Kejriwal of his ongoing commitment to the AAP and will continue to support its initiatives in other capacities.

