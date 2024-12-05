Veteran Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Steps Back from Politics
Ram Niwas Goel, a senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party and Speaker of Delhi Assembly, has retired from electoral politics citing old age. He expressed gratitude for his decade of service and intends to continue supporting the party in non-electoral roles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Ram Niwas Goel, the outgoing Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and a dedicated member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has announced his retirement from electoral politics, attributing the decision to his advancing age.
This marks the end of an era for the 76-year-old political stalwart who represented Shahdara constituency and served as Speaker since 2015 with distinction.
While Goel steps away from electoral races, he reassured party leader Arvind Kejriwal of his ongoing commitment to the AAP and will continue to support its initiatives in other capacities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Strategic Defence Shake-up: Major Retirements to Save £500 Million
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to stay for now trial court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Senators Call for Raising Pilot Retirement Age in Global Aviation
U.S. Senators Push to Raise Pilot Retirement Age
Delhi High Court Reviews Arvind Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case