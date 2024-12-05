Left Menu

Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Controversial Martial Law Declaration

Opposition lawmakers in South Korea aim to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to declare martial law, prompting Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation. The crisis has sparked widespread protests and raised international concerns, notably from the U.S. and Japan, about instability in the region. If impeached, the Constitutional Court would take up to 180 days to decide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:18 IST
Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Controversial Martial Law Declaration
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing impeachment efforts led by opposition lawmakers after his contentious declaration of martial law.

This weekend, the opposition Democratic Party intends to vote in parliament to impeach Yoon, citing national confusion and fear caused by the martial law declaration. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned due to involvement in the decision, sparking turmoil within Yoon's ruling People Power Party.

The unfolding crisis is raising alarms internationally, with allied nations like the United States and Japan expressing concerns over regional stability. With impeachment looming, the potential suspension of Yoon's powers and subsequent legal proceedings could shape South Korea's political landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024