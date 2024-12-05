Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Controversial Martial Law Declaration
Opposition lawmakers in South Korea aim to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to declare martial law, prompting Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation. The crisis has sparked widespread protests and raised international concerns, notably from the U.S. and Japan, about instability in the region. If impeached, the Constitutional Court would take up to 180 days to decide.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing impeachment efforts led by opposition lawmakers after his contentious declaration of martial law.
This weekend, the opposition Democratic Party intends to vote in parliament to impeach Yoon, citing national confusion and fear caused by the martial law declaration. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned due to involvement in the decision, sparking turmoil within Yoon's ruling People Power Party.
The unfolding crisis is raising alarms internationally, with allied nations like the United States and Japan expressing concerns over regional stability. With impeachment looming, the potential suspension of Yoon's powers and subsequent legal proceedings could shape South Korea's political landscape significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Strains and Mental Health: China's Growing Crisis
Unyielding Protest: Georgia's Fierce Battle for Democracy
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Smog Triggers Urgent Measures
Rio Tinto's Culture Crisis: A Long Road to Safety and Equality
Kremlin-White House Hotline: Dormant Legacy of the Cuban Missile Crisis