Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Controversial Martial Law Declaration

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing impeachment efforts led by opposition lawmakers after his contentious declaration of martial law.

This weekend, the opposition Democratic Party intends to vote in parliament to impeach Yoon, citing national confusion and fear caused by the martial law declaration. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned due to involvement in the decision, sparking turmoil within Yoon's ruling People Power Party.

The unfolding crisis is raising alarms internationally, with allied nations like the United States and Japan expressing concerns over regional stability. With impeachment looming, the potential suspension of Yoon's powers and subsequent legal proceedings could shape South Korea's political landscape significantly.

