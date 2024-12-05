Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has intensified political tensions by issuing sanctions against notable Georgian figures, including billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. The announcement came on Thursday as Zelenskiy accused segments of Georgia's leadership of aligning too closely with Moscow.

Specifically, these sanctions target those in the Georgian government whom Zelenskiy claims are facilitating the nation's drift into the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This move underscores Ukraine's growing concern over regional alliances amid escalated geopolitical conflicts involving Russia.

