Lai Ching-te Calls for United Defense of Freedom and Democracy in Indo-Pacific

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has called for Taiwan and Guam to collaborate in defending freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region. His remarks came as part of his ongoing tour of the Pacific Islands, with Guam as his second U.S. stop.

During his address to Guam's legislature, Lai underscored the critical strategic role both Taiwan and Guam play in countering threats to the region's democratic values. Meanwhile, tensions with China escalated, with Beijing imposing sanctions on U.S. firms over arms sales to Taiwan.

Lai's visit also included discussions on enhancing economic ties, focusing on aquaculture, agriculture, and alternative energy partnerships. Despite the diplomatic tensions, Guam welcomed Lai warmly, recognizing Taiwan's contributions to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)