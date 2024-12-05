Left Menu

Lai Ching-te Calls for United Defense of Freedom and Democracy in Indo-Pacific

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te emphasized the importance of a joint defense of democracy and freedom in the Indo-Pacific. During a visit to Guam, he highlighted shared values amid tensions with China. The visit included discussions on economic cooperation and faced retaliatory actions from China due to U.S. weapon sales to Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:46 IST
Lai Ching-te Calls for United Defense of Freedom and Democracy in Indo-Pacific
President
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has called for Taiwan and Guam to collaborate in defending freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region. His remarks came as part of his ongoing tour of the Pacific Islands, with Guam as his second U.S. stop.

During his address to Guam's legislature, Lai underscored the critical strategic role both Taiwan and Guam play in countering threats to the region's democratic values. Meanwhile, tensions with China escalated, with Beijing imposing sanctions on U.S. firms over arms sales to Taiwan.

Lai's visit also included discussions on enhancing economic ties, focusing on aquaculture, agriculture, and alternative energy partnerships. Despite the diplomatic tensions, Guam welcomed Lai warmly, recognizing Taiwan's contributions to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024