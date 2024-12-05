Left Menu

Hemant Soren Cabinet Expands with New Ministers

Eleven MLAs, including six from JMM, were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. The ceremony, held at Raj Bhavan, saw Congress and RJD members also taking oath. JMM's Hemant Soren previously took oath as chief minister after winning 56 out of 81 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, eleven MLAs were inducted into the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Raj Bhavan, highlights the continued dominance of the JMM-led alliance in the state's political landscape.

Among the new ministers, six are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The newly appointed ministers from JMM include Sudivya Kumar, Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, Yogendra Prasad, and Hafijul Hasan. Each took their oath of office, underscoring their roles in shaping Jharkhand's governance.

Additionally, the ceremony saw Congress MLAs Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari, Radhakrishna Kishore, and RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav take on ministerial responsibilities. This political reshuffling follows JMM leader Hemant Soren's recent oath-taking as chief minister after clinching 56 seats against the BJP-led NDA's 24 in the 81-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

