Hemant Soren Cabinet Expands with New Ministers
Eleven MLAs, including six from JMM, were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. The ceremony, held at Raj Bhavan, saw Congress and RJD members also taking oath. JMM's Hemant Soren previously took oath as chief minister after winning 56 out of 81 seats.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, eleven MLAs were inducted into the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Raj Bhavan, highlights the continued dominance of the JMM-led alliance in the state's political landscape.
Among the new ministers, six are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The newly appointed ministers from JMM include Sudivya Kumar, Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, Yogendra Prasad, and Hafijul Hasan. Each took their oath of office, underscoring their roles in shaping Jharkhand's governance.
Additionally, the ceremony saw Congress MLAs Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari, Radhakrishna Kishore, and RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav take on ministerial responsibilities. This political reshuffling follows JMM leader Hemant Soren's recent oath-taking as chief minister after clinching 56 seats against the BJP-led NDA's 24 in the 81-member assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Hemant Soren
- JMM
- ministers
- government
- oath-taking
- Raj Bhavan
- Congress
- RJD
- BJP
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy Amid Pollution Concerns
Le Pen's High-Stakes Gambit: Vibrant Resistance Against Barnier's Government
Nadda Accuses Congress-Led Government of Corruption and Mismanagement
Chhattisgarh Government Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
Speedy Social Media Action: Government's Directive on Misinformation