Hemant Soren Cabinet Expands with New Ministers

In a significant political development, eleven MLAs were inducted into the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Raj Bhavan, highlights the continued dominance of the JMM-led alliance in the state's political landscape.

Among the new ministers, six are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The newly appointed ministers from JMM include Sudivya Kumar, Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, Yogendra Prasad, and Hafijul Hasan. Each took their oath of office, underscoring their roles in shaping Jharkhand's governance.

Additionally, the ceremony saw Congress MLAs Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari, Radhakrishna Kishore, and RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav take on ministerial responsibilities. This political reshuffling follows JMM leader Hemant Soren's recent oath-taking as chief minister after clinching 56 seats against the BJP-led NDA's 24 in the 81-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)