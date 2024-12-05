Left Menu

Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000: A New Epoch for Digital Assets

Bitcoin surpassed $100,000, marking a significant milestone for digital currencies as investors are optimistic about a crypto-supportive U.S. administration. The leap is fueled by institutional investment, regulatory clarity, and major appointments such as Paul's nomination to the SEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin catapulted beyond $100,000 on Thursday, marking a milestone as investors anticipate a U.S. administration favorable to cryptocurrencies will solidify their role in financial markets.

The surge followed U.S. President-elect Trump's nomination of pro-crypto Paul Atkins to lead the SEC. The cryptocurrency market now approaches a total value of $3.8 trillion.

Bitcoin's growth story is characterized by institutional adoption and regulatory progress, marking the asset's shift towards mainstream finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt's Suez Wind Energy Project

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

