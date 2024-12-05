Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000: A New Epoch for Digital Assets

Bitcoin catapulted beyond $100,000 on Thursday, marking a milestone as investors anticipate a U.S. administration favorable to cryptocurrencies will solidify their role in financial markets.

The surge followed U.S. President-elect Trump's nomination of pro-crypto Paul Atkins to lead the SEC. The cryptocurrency market now approaches a total value of $3.8 trillion.

Bitcoin's growth story is characterized by institutional adoption and regulatory progress, marking the asset's shift towards mainstream finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)