Eknath Shinde to Take Oath as Deputy CM Amidst Political Power Shift

Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde is set to take the oath of office as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, marking a significant reshuffling in the state's political landscape. His party colleague, Uday Samant, confirmed this development on Thursday afternoon.

In a ceremony scheduled to garner national attention with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is poised to assume the role of chief minister. Alongside Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also be sworn in as another deputy CM, solidifying the alliance's power dynamics.

This announcement concludes weeks of speculation over Shinde's position following the state assembly elections. Despite initial reluctance to cede the chief minister's post, Shinde's induction into the deputy CM role stabilizes the newly formed Mahayuti coalition, which holds a dominant majority in the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)