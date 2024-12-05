Left Menu

Parliament Chaos: Accusations, Protests, and Disruptions

Lok Sabha proceedings faced multiple adjournments over controversial remarks by BJP's Nishikant Dubey targeting Rahul Gandhi, amid protests by the opposition. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was hurriedly passed despite the uproar. Allegations and counter-claims between parties escalated, causing significant disruptions in Parliament.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha proceedings were thrown into chaos following controversial comments by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, which targeted Rahul Gandhi and alleged connections to a US-based billionaire.

Despite two prior adjournments, the House reconvened at 3 PM attempting to pass the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amidst loud protests from opposition members. Speaker Jagdambika Pal struggled to maintain order, ultimately adjourning the session for the day.

Dube's remarks ignited uproar, with Congress members objecting, leading to repeated disruptions. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the opposition's protest tactics, while further allegations intensified tensions, showcasing a deeply divided Parliament.

