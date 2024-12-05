Parliament Chaos: Accusations, Protests, and Disruptions
Lok Sabha proceedings faced multiple adjournments over controversial remarks by BJP's Nishikant Dubey targeting Rahul Gandhi, amid protests by the opposition. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was hurriedly passed despite the uproar. Allegations and counter-claims between parties escalated, causing significant disruptions in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha proceedings were thrown into chaos following controversial comments by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, which targeted Rahul Gandhi and alleged connections to a US-based billionaire.
Despite two prior adjournments, the House reconvened at 3 PM attempting to pass the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amidst loud protests from opposition members. Speaker Jagdambika Pal struggled to maintain order, ultimately adjourning the session for the day.
Dube's remarks ignited uproar, with Congress members objecting, leading to repeated disruptions. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the opposition's protest tactics, while further allegations intensified tensions, showcasing a deeply divided Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Rahul Gandhi
- Nishikant Dubey
- BJP
- Congress
- protests
- adjournment
- Parliament
- debate
- disruption
ALSO READ
Controversial Shifts: UK's Fuel Payments, Media Strikes, and Farmer Protests
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP vs Congress Showdown
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Critical Bypoll
BJP, Congress in Showdown Over Allegations Against Leader Vinod Tawde
High Stakes at Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Bypoll Battle