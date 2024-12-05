Left Menu

Comedy of Errors: Voters Share Same Father's Name in Bihar By-election

In Bihar, a unique anomaly arose during a legislative council by-election, where many voters from a polling booth had the same father's name, 'Munna Kumar.' This anomaly, impacting nearly one-fifth of the voters, will not affect the election process, officials assured. The issue has caused concern among candidates.

  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist during a legislative council by-election in Bihar, a significant anomaly was uncovered in the electoral roll. Nearly every fifth voter from one polling booth in the Tirhut Graduates constituency has been listed with the same father's name: Munna Kumar.

Despite this oddity affecting approximately 138 out of 724 voters at a Muzaffarpur polling booth, officials assure that the electoral process remains unaffected. Over 1.5 lakh voters in the districts of Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Sheohar partake in this critical by-election.

The anomaly, attributed to technical factors, sparked concerns among candidates, including Independent candidate Banshi Dhar Brijwasi, who flagged the issue earlier without receiving timely action. Nonetheless, the election proceeds as it seeks to fill the vacancy left by Devesh Chandra Thakur's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

