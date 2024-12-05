Comedy of Errors: Voters Share Same Father's Name in Bihar By-election

In an unexpected twist during a legislative council by-election in Bihar, a significant anomaly was uncovered in the electoral roll. Nearly every fifth voter from one polling booth in the Tirhut Graduates constituency has been listed with the same father's name: Munna Kumar.

Despite this oddity affecting approximately 138 out of 724 voters at a Muzaffarpur polling booth, officials assure that the electoral process remains unaffected. Over 1.5 lakh voters in the districts of Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Sheohar partake in this critical by-election.

The anomaly, attributed to technical factors, sparked concerns among candidates, including Independent candidate Banshi Dhar Brijwasi, who flagged the issue earlier without receiving timely action. Nonetheless, the election proceeds as it seeks to fill the vacancy left by Devesh Chandra Thakur's resignation.

