Starmer's Ambitious Economic Milestones: A New Era for UK Households

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will assess economic progress by using data on household disposable income and GDP per capita over the five-year term. The aim is to enhance living standards and achieve the highest growth among G7 nations. Labour's sweeping majority in July faces opinion poll challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:47 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that his government will focus on economic progress by tracking household disposable income and GDP per capita over the next five years. This approach aims to ensure citizens see tangible improvements under Labour's administration.

Starmer emphasized the government's commitment to elevating living standards, promising that working individuals will have more disposable income. The long-term mission remains to achieve the highest growth rate among the Group of Seven nations, setting a formidable economic benchmark.

Despite Labour's decisive victory in July, which ended a 14-year hiatus from power, recent opinion polls indicate a narrowing lead over the Conservative Party, posing challenges to maintaining public confidence in their economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

