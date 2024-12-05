Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal, Criticizes BJP Restrictions

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav vows to visit Sambhal district amid violence controversies, promising support and justice for affected individuals. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, blocked by police, deems the action unconstitutional and questions BJP's intentions. Sambhal witnessed violence during an ASI examination, leading to fatalities and injuries.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:32 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: Samajwadi party/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a declaration of solidarity, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced his plans to visit the violence-stricken Sambhal district, expressing his determination to aid those impacted by the unrest. Sharing his message via a video on social media platform X, Yadav committed to pursuing justice through both parliamentary and grassroots efforts. He questioned the government's disregard for the Places of Worship Act, insinuating hidden motives behind recent actions.

Simultaneously, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alongside Priyanka Gandhi and other party officials, faced police obstruction at the Ghazipur border as they attempted to access Sambhal. Gandhi lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling their restrictions on his movement as a breach of constitutional rights. As Leader of the Opposition, he asserted his duty to visit the area, expressing willingness to travel alone if necessary.

In a pointed social media post, Gandhi questioned the BJP's rationale behind curbing his freedom, accusing them of using law enforcement to mask failures and stall the spread of truth and fraternity. The backdrop to this political tension includes violent clashes in Sambhal, provoked during an Archaeological Survey of India assessment of a historical mosque, which resulted in the loss of four lives and numerous injuries among law enforcement and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

