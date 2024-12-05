Left Menu

Starmer's Economic Pledge: A Quest for Growth in the G7

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes economic growth measured through household disposable income and GDP per capita. The plan targets the fastest growth in the G7, setting a benchmark for living standards by 2025. Focus is on regional-national GDP tracking and housing development under Labour’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:38 IST
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is placing a spotlight on economic performance, urging that progress under his government should be evaluated by the growth of household disposable income and GDP per capita over a five-year parliamentary term.

In what marks a shift from a previous pledge to an 'aim,' Starmer's plan seeks to secure the fastest economic growth per capita among the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies. This approach aims to elevate living standards throughout the United Kingdom by the parliament's end.

Facing past challenges, Starmer's government outlines measures to ensure headline progress. With Labour's victory signaling a new political chapter, this strategy includes ambitions for significant housing development and enhanced economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

