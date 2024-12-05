Starmer's Economic Pledge: A Quest for Growth in the G7

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is placing a spotlight on economic performance, urging that progress under his government should be evaluated by the growth of household disposable income and GDP per capita over a five-year parliamentary term.

In what marks a shift from a previous pledge to an 'aim,' Starmer's plan seeks to secure the fastest economic growth per capita among the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies. This approach aims to elevate living standards throughout the United Kingdom by the parliament's end.

Facing past challenges, Starmer's government outlines measures to ensure headline progress. With Labour's victory signaling a new political chapter, this strategy includes ambitions for significant housing development and enhanced economic prosperity.

