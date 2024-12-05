Akhilesh Challenges Yogi: Check Your DNA First
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his DNA remarks, urging him to verify his DNA first. Yadav's comments came in response to Adityanath's statements about historical events connecting Babur's era, Sambhal, and Bangladesh. The political rhetoric has intensified tensions amid ongoing religious violence.
A political war of words has erupted in Uttar Pradesh, as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took aim at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent DNA remarks. Yadav suggested that Adityanath should undergo his own DNA test before making such statements.
The controversy arose after Adityanath drew parallels between events during Babur's era, and recent incidents in Sambhal and Bangladesh. He accused opposition parties of societal division at the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya.
Yadav criticized the language used by Adityanath, suggesting that as a religious leader, such terms concerning DNA were inappropriate. The remarks come amid escalating religious tensions in Bangladesh and local turmoil in Sambhal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
