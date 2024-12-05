France Faces Political Turmoil: Macron's Challenge After Barnier's Exit
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation following Prime Minister Michel Barnier's ousting in a no-confidence vote, leaving France without a government. Macron must swiftly appoint a successor to navigate a fractured parliament while economic concerns loom. Calls for Macron's resignation abound, adding to the political uncertainty.
In a political upheaval, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation on Thursday, following the National Assembly's historic no-confidence vote that ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier, leaving France in governmental limbo.
Macron faces the pressing task of introducing a new prime minister to lead a minority government in a fractured parliament. Yaël Braun-Pivet, the National Assembly president, stressed the urgency of the appointment to prevent further political instability.
The no-confidence vote has intensified calls for Macron's resignation and raised concerns about economic challenges, with Moody's issuing warnings about the country's debt. Despite the turmoil, Macron remains firm in his resolve to complete his presidential term.
